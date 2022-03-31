Cancun Music Week to have first edition in 2022

Cancun Music Week will have its debut edition from April 13 to 17, 2022. Finally, after two years of delay, it’s on! It will bring together the best brains in underground electronic music from around the world for six days. Mark your calendar: April 13 to 17.

Entrepreneurs, visionaries, and artists will take part in a variety of activities. Industry leaders will conduct networking panels, interactive workshops, and technical demonstrations. Keynote lectures will be present too.

All the activities will reflect on the current condition and future of the industry. They will help forge new alliances and meaningful relationships between industry experts and fans.

The famous Breathless Resort & Spa will host Cancun Music Week. You will enjoy pool and club parties day and night, private dinners, vigorous workouts, and coffee connections. These are just a few of the networking events scheduled.

In addition, the organizers will designate a specialist display space for innovators and producers. They will showcase technological developments in equipment and software.

Guests will also be able to participate in a wellness program at the event. Speakers will explore current concerns in electronic music around the world. Putting on environmentally sustainable events and new forms of publishing in the cryptocurrency era are in the calendar.

Cancun Music Week aspires to become an annual event in Cancun that provides a professional and enjoyable platform for connecting with record labels, managers, digital platform and distribution specialists in order to discover new opportunities in the international electronic music industry.