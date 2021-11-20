Guests recognize Garza Blanca Cancun  

Guest recognition is one of the most rewarding elements of the hotel business. This is also the case of Garza Blanca Cancun. Very few aspects of working in a hotel is as rewarding as knowing that guest consider their stay as something memorable. You know, something to talk about when they go back home.

Getting guests to speak well about a place where they stayed only a few days is not an easy task. It requires commitment, hard work, training, and a series of other elements combined. This is especially true in a destination like Cancun. There are so many options that standing out is not easy.

When it all aligns, it brings about what is commonly called “customer experience”. Guests leave the hotel utterly satisfied. Then,they want to share their experience with friends and family. Sometimes, even with the general public.

This is the case of the following video. Our friends at Garza Blanca Cancun have shared it with us and we want to share it with you. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

Without further ado: