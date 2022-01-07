Kimberly LaRue – Rendezvous

NYC choreographer Kimberly LaRue presents her latest creation, here termed a “classic cabaret show” featuring jazzy song and dance numbers in her “Follies” vein. Her burlesque cabaret shows have been staffed with top dancers of our community, all rehearsed and choreographed by her. Tonight’s production is not a show of feathers, streamers and dancing. “Rendezvous” represents a gathering in a nightclub or cabaret to enjoy classic crooners and their hits.

Three terrific singers are involved: Hal Bonta, Nick Dorado and Rana Kangas-Kent with them accompanied by the “Follies LaRouge” dance troupe. Songs chosen range from classic Frank Sinatra memories to Broadway show hits which have grow in popularity through the times.

The show features “acro” dancing defining the demonstration by these five lithe artists, flowing from one to another, as pairs, solos and entire group of five. They move to background tracks of high energy numbers, mouthing the lyrics at time but mainly concentrating on their precise directions arising from the intense rehearsing under Kimberly’s guidance.

“Lady is a Tramp” set the tone of the evening, with Hal swinging this tune from the 1937 Rodgers and Hart musical “Babes in Arms”. His deep vocals reverberate throughout the room. Another memorable show tune “New York, New York”, sung in many nightclub venues recognizing the city as the place to make it or break it. A tap-dancing “Mr. Bojangles” who was in jail and wished for a lighter mood. Again, the song is captured delightfully with the words and image of this indigent man. The song became one of Sammy Davis Jr.’s long-loved signature performances.

The three starring singers alternated solos, and out came Rana Kangas-Kent declaring that “I’m Everybody’s Girl”. She was sexy and sassy in her declaration of being available for any suitor. “Old Devil Moon (In Your Eyes)” highlighted Frank Sinatra swinging in his jazzy bluesy emotions. Another suitable song tonight is “The Summer Wind”. A fond tune from the 50s by Bobby Darin, “Mack The Knife” 1928 music drama “The Threepenny Opera”. Darin’s version is the definitive swing classic. “Big Spender” from “Sweet Charity” was a rousing call for attention of the men who were watching the girls. Each singing star showed skill and devotion to their art using inner talents and abilities.

“All That Jazz” brought to life by the highly respected choreographer Bob Fosse, and Kimberly incorporated the extremely fine dancing with the melody of the song. Then, one of the many compositions from the musical and film “Chicago” portrays a woman who does ‘tit for tat’. “When You’re Good To Mama” describes her system called reciprocity.

The room’s feelings slowed with an emotional song of love, “Young at Heart”. Hal portrays the song in fine Sinatra fashion. His phrasings are well-thought and deliberate. “Come Fly With Me” describes taking adventures to exotic locales: “Once I get you up there where the air is rarefied. We’ll just glide, starry-eyed.”

“L-O-V-E” brought Nat King Cole to the stage and the song was bouncy in delivery but full of that word – love which continues with “The World Goes ‘Round”. The singers draw out the deeply felt emotions contained in these songs of love, hopes and dreams. “Stuff Like That There” rounded out the evening with swing dancing and singing. The cast assembled in a row for their bows for a job well done.

More photos are visible on my Facebook Shows group below.

