Letras en la Mar is back in town

Letras en la Mar, Encuentro Internacional de Poetas y el Arte celebrates its tenth edition from November 11th to 13th in Puerto Vallarta. The main honoree will be Patricia Medina, who will receive from the organizing committee the “El Caracol de Plata” award. This award has been handed over in previous years to personalities such as José Emilio Pacheco, Juan Gelman, Emilio Coco, Heraclio Zepeda, Juan Manuel Roca, Choral Bracho, Hugo Gutiérrez Vega, Fernando del Paso, Raúl Renán, Francisco Hernández, and in the last edition, Alberto Ruy-Sanchez.

Patricia Medina will also be in charge of the Poetry Gala during the opening on Thursday, November 11. The gala will take place at the Aquiles Serdán amphitheater in Los Arcos del Malecón in Puerto Vallarta.

As usual, Letras en la Mar has scheduled a wide variety of free activities open to the public. We will have poetry gatherings and recitals, tributes, book presentations, poetry reading, workshops and talks between prominent writers with children and youngsters from the city.

This tenth edition will also include the participation of the poets Luis Felipe Fabre, Patricia Medina, Patricia Velasco, Alejandro Tarrap, Brenda Ríos, Maira Colin, Fanny Enrigue, David Wence, Enrique Carlos, William Chapmans, Carmen Villoro, and Mariana Villoro.

Also, there will be poetic gatherings and encounters, book presentations, readings, and exhibitions in the different venues of the festival. Los Mangos Library, Emiliano Zapata Market, Trattoria La Tosca are among the spots where poetry will be present. All these activities allow Puerto Vallarta year after year to become the Poetic Capital of America.

Patricia Medina is originally from Guadalajara. She founded the Occidental Authors Association. She runs Literalia, the area of literary studies of the association. Medina also directs the publishing house Literaria Editores since 2002. She has been the recipient of numerous poetry awards along her life.

Here is the full program of the festival:

LETRAS EN LA MAR

INTERNATIONAL ENCOUNTER OF POETS AND ART

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 11

Opening | Arcos del Malecón

7:00 PM | Homage to Patricia Medina.

With the attendance of

Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez | Puerto Vallarta Mayor

Lic. Luis Escoto | Director of Instituto Vallartense de Cultura

Poet Patricia Medina

Guest poets

Alejandro Sánchez Cortés | Director of Letras en la mar

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12

All the children fit in a poem | Encounter of poets with children from Vallarta

11:00 AM | Los Mangos Library

Maira Colin

Carmen Villoro

Patricia Velasco

Moderator: Tania Mancha

1:00 PM | Los Mangos Library

Solo la tierra sola (Only the lonely land) / Book presentation

Author: Mariana Pérez Villoro

Publisher: Mantis Editores / 2020.

4:00 PM | Los Mangos Library

LETRAS EN LA MAR live presence

Photographic retrospective | Author: Sergio Toledano.

5:00 PM | Los Mangos Library

Presentation of Jorge Bátiz’s work

Tour on literary work | Author: Jorge Bátiz

6:00 PM | Plaza de la Hermandad y la Poesía

Symphony of the Sea | Poetry reading

Alejandro Tarrab |

Karina Macias |

Enrique Carlos |

Patricia Velasco |

Raúl Gibrán |

Against all odds | Poetry gathering

8:30 PM | LA TOSCA Trattoria de Gaetano.

Luis Felipe Fabre |

Fanny Enrigue |

Carmen Villoro |

Daniel Wence |

Juan Azuara |

Under Vallarta’s moon | Poetry reading with Vallartan poets and guests

9:45 PM | Explanada Velarias

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 13

Walk in! We have poetry here too (Poetry reading)

11:00 AM | Emiliano Zapata Market

1:00 PM. | Cuale Cultural Center

Aguas revueltas (Troubled waters) / Book presentation

Author: Ramón Domínguez

Publishing/ CECA / Secretaría de Cultura de Jalisco. 2021

6:00 PM | High tide, poetry reading

Cuale Cultural Center

Ramón Domínguez Villalobos |

Daniel Wence |

Patricia Velasco |

Raúl Gibrán |

Alejandro Tarrab |

Fanny Enrigue |

Karina Macias |

Mariana Pérez Villoro |

Juan Azuara |

Closing | Delivery of “Caracol de Plata” to Patricia Medina

7:30 PM

Auditorium of Cuale Cultural Center

8:30 PM | Benitto´s Paninoteca Bar

Feminine onirism / Pictoric exhibition

Author: Angélica Carmona