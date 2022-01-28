The Impact of AI on Hospitality Industry

AI (artificial intelligence) is ubiquitous these days. It is present on your smartphone, on your desktop and laptop. Aslo within your virtual assistant, on your smartwatch, and in many other things. In digital marketing, in enterprise software, and elsewhere. Nevertheless, what does AI mean for the hospitality industry? In what ways has it affected the industry and will it continue to do so in the future? The current article will explore these issues and more.

What Is AI?

At one time, science fiction foretold that we would eventually wind up inhabiting a world filled with robots. They would make everyone’s life both better and more convenient. Such a day has come, except that robots are all but invisible. Instead, they are chunks of coding residing in our daily technology. This term “AI” may not necessarily refer to an autonomous robot responsible for taking care of the cleanliness of someone’s house. Alternatively, it can simply denote the algorithm employed to tailor the marketing blast emails in your inbox. Nowadays, AI permeates nearly many aspects of all industries.

The impact of hotel intelligence on operations

Hospitality operations have radically changed with the arrival of artificial intelligence. Let’s look at the unbelievable number of tasks that front desk staff is required to perform in absence of artificial intelligence. It would be a very different situation. At any given time, many things are happening simultaneously at the front desk. Ot may be the telephone buzzing, guests waiting to be checked in and customers inquiring online. Besides juggling many of these duties, employees are expected to be courteous, friendly, verify guests’ paperwork thoroughly, devote their full attention, and promptly respond to inquiries.

Given the fact that people are not multi-taskers, what is the best way to guarantee that all of the above happen properly and simultaneously? There is an answer: Artificial Intelligence.

An AI phone system can intelligently route calls. Chatbots can handle basic questions online. AI-connected remote check-in systems can enable remote check-in arrangements to enable guests to remotely check into their rooms through a smartphone app and bypass the front desk at the beginning. AI could also help get revenue management right by improving efficiency and accuracy. In summary, AI is critical in to potentially boost your earnings by automating routine tasks and minimizing the required amount of human effort.

Artificial Intelligence enables personalization

Personalization is an integral dimension of today’s engagement.t AI itself is enabling personalization at a deep level. For example, in AI you could make special offers that speak to the customer’s unique needs, such as kid-friendly rooms, all-inclusive stays, or experiences that include a room at the hotel. AI also enables guests to customize their stay. It can offer unique amenities and services that are tailored to their wants and needs, provide insightful suggestions, and much more. The goal is to create an experience uniquely tailored to each guest.

You may also like: Work and Vacation: Reasons to Take a Workation

AI-Powered Data Drives Better Business Intelligence

This is the era of Big Data. It surrounds us. Indeed, data is more valuable than any other corporate asset, inclusive of cash. Artificial intelligence can serve the industry by automating all hotel Big Data processes and ensuring that staff can extract key insights that speak directly to their ability to reach and engage with guests while staying on top of current industry trends.

AI Is Here to Stay

From hospitality intelligence to the automation of front and back-office tasks, AI is not going anywhere and is here to stay. At the end of the day, that’s a good thing. It enables increased accuracy, a deeper connection with customers, and eventually, more success for the hotel.