The Kinsey Sicks – Oy Vey in the Manger

From The Kinsey Sicks: “While many predicted we would “disappear, like a miracle”, we, like so many of you, have endured and are tickled pink to sing our Dragapella® hearts out at NYC’s legendary Birdland Jazz and the historic Uptown Players in Dallas.

We are also happy to return to some of our favorite places like Theater J in Washington DC, The White Theater in Kansas City, Reston Pride in Virginia, and our unofficial home-away-from-home, The Palm in Puerto Vallarta!”

The group garnered three music video nominations from the 2022 CASA – The Contemporary A Cappella Society (“Our programs focus on educational resources, recognizing excellence, and celebrating musical diversity.”) For over 25 years, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet has presented music and comedy to audiences at music venues and comedy festivals throughout the US and worldwide. The Kinsey Sicks organized in 1993 in San Francisco, CA. as a group of friends going to a Bette Midler concert in drag as the Andrews Sisters. They left their careers for the stage.

They have accomplished an Off-Broadway show, long run in Las Vegas, two feature films, three concert DVDs and ten albums. Their a cappella singing spruced up with tons of humor, some a bit off-color and their outlandish drag has earned them a diverse and devoted following all the way south to Puerto Vallarta where audiences welcome them wholeheartedly every winter, a home away from home.

These wild women of comedy are Nathan Marken as Winnie, J.B. McLendon as Angel, Jeff Manabat as Trixie and Spencer Brown as Trampolina: Daisy Buckët (Bouquet), her alter-ego. Beehived Trampolina won Best Drag Artist of Kansas City 2021. Rachel (Ben Schatz) retired from the group performances but still writes the scripts and satirical lyrics to the vast array of songs performed. This Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet, considered by many followers as belonging to them, right here in Puerto Vallarta. Every season, they bring joy, laughter and outrageous surprises to the community.

Tonight’s presentation is far from the usual Holiday show of praising the birth of the Lord in song. The four ladies find themselves forced to sell their partially-renovated manger in Bethlehem which they had discovered by following a big stellar Star-Bucks, but cannot secure a buyer. Some observers hope it still belongs to the Christ family, but they have been gone for two thousand years. Singing helps ease their pain and then they sing about Meth giving them the zippy energy to straighten the property for viewers.

Also from the author: Boy Band Project, a musical visual delight

The evening blasts off with the four smartly dressed women, each in her own color with accessories, singing a capella in harmony. With the words to the first carol, the audience knew they were in store for a night of humor based on the birth of Jesus but in an all-new version. Winnie, Trampolina, Trixie and Angel have their own distinct personalities and they bounce off each other in rapid sequences. A revamped “O Holy (Hoey) Night” previewed the irreverence of the evening.

Then there was a turn at mimicry with “Where The Goys Are”. It was explained that ‘goy’ is a Yiddish name for a non-Jew. All four took leads with each supplying their particular additions with “Have Yourself a Harried Little Christmas”, “Lusty The Snowman” and “Santa Claus is Coming Too Soon”, resulting in being a bit risque. They are not fickle but rather have a “smattering of ambivalence”. “What? Write your own material. See if we like your crap.”

With hundreds of carols to present to the listeners, a medley was the simplest form. The melodies are here but the lyrics do not resemble the originals. “Jingle Bells” emerged as a sexy jangling through the woods. “White Christmas” (or was it “Betty White Christmas”) and “O Come All Ye Faithful” are unexpectedly humorous. The all-time Holiday classic “Silent Night” became “Soylent Night” describing the gruesome actions of the Donner Party in the flick. “Remember you are who you eat.” ‘Santa’ has been changed when they sang “Satan Baby” (“You’ll be hot in Hades”). “Feliz Navidad” was not ‘made for kids’ but the adults roared at the twisted words.

“Who says a nice Jewish girl must be nice?” (“Nice Jewish Girls”) is a Jewish feminist anthem from their 2001 Off-Broadway Musical, “Dragapella! Starring The Kinsey Sicks”. The Kinsey Sicks know how to make a Holiday season more cleverly happy and tuneful. Whatever religious background a person possesses does not matter tonight. Saying a gay adios, they wished for all to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. Each stepped forward taking grand bows of appreciation of their presentations. “Want to hear another song? Then go outside and buy a CD.” These girls are the top professionals in this field of “Dragapella®” which is the title of their upcoming new show opening here within weeks.

Original and parody lyrics by Benjamin Schatz.

Music direction and arrangements by Jeff Manabat.

Costumes by Jeff Manabat.

www.kinseysicks.com

More photos may be viewed on my Facebook Shows group below.

The Palm Cabaret

Olas Altas 508

Romantic Zone – Southside

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

22nd Season

Show Information: www.ThePalmCabaret.com

boxoffice@gmail.com

322 222 0200

The box office is open from 11am-10pm.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/PuertoVallartaShows

Puerto Vallarta OldTown/SouthSide: https://www.facebook.com/groups/837053096708212