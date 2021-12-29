Us Two – Rocket Man & Dancing Queen

Puerto Vallarta’s favorite duo Us Two has grown into a very successful and popular draw in the musical community here and elsewhere. They have made a super name from their series of shows and now they pay tribute to Elton John and ABBA in a brand new presentation. Daniel Celis hails from Cordoba, Veracruz and he obviously takes the lead for Elton songs with Noemi Plascencia from Guadalajara lending background vocals. Then, she performs the leads of ABBA since one or both of the lady members were featured on the recordings. Danny is right there, harmonizing and stepping forward. A strong attribute of this duo is the use of live vocals with The Band supplying live music.

The lights went out and the two side video screens showed film clips of Elton John from his beginnings to superstar to musical icon with taped orchestration. The first half of the show is Daniel becoming a truly believable Elton, starting with “Crocodile Rock” to rile up the crowd and urge their involvement. An image of white with feathered shoulders and huge top hat was a vision of the living artist.

Some portions, as with upcoming ABBA songs, are composed of a medley of several tunes with no pause for applause. He moved to the super-classic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”: “Where the dogs of society howl. You can’t plant me in your penthouse. I’m going back to my plough.” Daniel knows these tunes and delivers them with Elton vocals and movements. Both he and the icon are terrific showmen.

Noemi stepped out from her background spotlight to team with Daniel as Elton sang a duet with Kiki Dee, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Theirs was a standout display wonderfully given. Daniel settled in with the delightful “Sad Song”, which could bring a tear to one’s eye. The he situated himself at the piano and thrilled the audience with “Your Song”, one of music’s greatest songs of all time.

He has played the piano since very young and wishes to show his skills on the instrument in addition to the guitar. Time to lift the room’s mood – “Do you want to rock?” Danny asked. He blasted into an amazing “I’m Still Standing”. Guests danced in open spaces adding to the excitement of the moment.

During a quick pause for costume changes, the screens showed a film of the history of ABBA. These two Swedish couples conquered the world with successful tours across the USA and have recently reunited, recording together for the first time in twenty years. What better way to restart the evening but with “Dancing Queen” sung by Noemi exuding energy. Excitement continued with “Waterloo”: “Couldn’t escape if I wanted to. Knowing my fate is to be with you.”

The always popular, driving “Take a Chance On Me” projected her fine vocals and phrasings. It is evident that both are terrific artists with neither besting the other. Noemi turned to softness and positive hope with “Chiquitita”. She sings sweetly of mending the friend’s broken wing. ABBA came to a close with a fine version of “The Winner Takes It All”.

Time for the finale, Daniel said, and the two hit the highest note with “Man After Midnight”. “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme”. The room seemed to light on fire from the ecstatic heat pouring from the pair as they finished their show creation.

Known for their precision in selecting the musicians for The Band to provide all the backup sounds and rhythms, tonight super-master Alex Shilinsky is on drums, César Osorio bass, Jorge Rodríguez lead guitar and Fernando Ibarra on the keyboard.

