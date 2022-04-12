3 spots to discover Los Cabos

There’s so much to do and see on a Los Cabos vacation. Obviously, the city is famous for its bustling downtown and touristy attractions. However, you may want to experience the city like a local. Then, there are a few Los Cabos places to see that will take you off the beaten track. These local tourist attractions showcase the natural beauty of the Baja Peninsula. In these places, you’ll really discover Los Cabos. Also, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into the best local Mexican food. For a unique Cabo experience, discover these places that locals love.

Costa Azul There are only a few places near Cabo San Lucas that are good surf breaks. At Costa Azul, you can rent a board or take a surfing class from the local surf shop. After catching a few waves, you can smell fresh seafood on the grill at the best places to eat in Cabo San Lucas. Zipper’s Bar and Grill is a favorite hangout for local surfers. Then, you can spend the rest of your day here on the beach.

Chileno Beach Even though they can go every day, locals love beach days just as much as visitors. However, they typically prefer places near Cabo San Lucas that are quieter and less crowded. If you’re wanting a beach day away from the crowds at a gorgeous spot, head to Chileno Beach. This local tourist attraction is just minutes from downtown, and it’s one of the best snorkeling spots. You can easily stop by a shop for some snorkel gear and snacks and have a relaxing day at Chileno Beach.

Todos Santos Discover Los Cabos

One of the unique local tourist attractions in Los Cabos is Todos Santos, a Pueblo Magico, a Magical Town. Along the town’s cobblestone streets, time seems to slow down, and visiting Todos Santos shows you more of the local culture. For rock ’n’ roll fans, the Hotel California in Todos Santos is one of the best places to visit in Los Cabos. According to local legend, this is the spot that inspired the Eagles’ legendary song. Regardless of whether this story is true, the local Mexican food here is some of the best seafood you’ll ever have.