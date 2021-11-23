Balandra Beach, a gem in the Baja

Baja California is probably one of the best-positioned regions in Mexico to visit and enjoy. Magnificent scenery, outstanding food, distinguished wines, delicious bread, beaches, and mountains are all part of the experience. Tecate, Los Cabos, Guadalupe Valley, Todos Santos, Ensenada, Loreto, and La Paz are all magnificent sites. The lovely Balandra Beach is also one of them.

Imagine a peaceful, translucent sea adjacent to a long, white sand beach at the foot of a mountain, a landscape that enchants at first glance.To get to know Balandra, you must know that the beauty of this iconic place is a lustful attraction, so you must meet a challenge to enjoy it.

Where is Balandra Beach?

Balandra Beach, in the state of Baja California Sur, is one of the most beautiful beaches in the municipality of La Paz.

The beach is located within a Natural Protected Area, and it takes roughly 30 minutes to get there driving, by cab, or by bus from La Paz.

If you are vacationing in Los Cabos, it is also a good idea to take a trip that will get you there. There are boats that will take you to Balandra, Isla Espiritu Santo, and other stunning locations in Baja California Sur.

What to do at Balandra

When you arrive at this paradise, you may unwind and enjoy your day at the beach. Sunbathing on the beach and refreshing yourself with the gentle waves are a must. Palapas are available for free use.

You are in the correct area if you enjoy swimming. You can also dive and marvel at the variety of species in the Sea of Cortez. remember, it is known as “the world’s aquarium.” A kayak or paddle board ride are fantastic possibilities for the more restless. Every hour of the day has something spectacular to enjoy, especially if it is a sunrise or sunset.

If you want to expand your horizons, go trekking. There are six paths that lead to views where you may take in the breathtaking scenery.

The paths are: Merito Sur-Manglar-El Merito Path (2.9 km), Merito Norte-Punta Diablo Path (4.7 km), Manglar y Playas Sur de Balandra Path (2.7 km), Mirador Baha de Balandra-El Merito Path (2.9 km), Valle de Balandra Path (5.4 km), Valle de Balandra-El Merito Path (2.9 km).

Finally, pay a visit to the Balandra Mushroom, which is a postcard worth keeping.

Keep in mind that Balandra Beach is in a Natural Heritage Site, which means there are no stores or restaurants nearby. The only options for eating are to bring your own food and beverages or to go to El Tecolote Beach.

The great challenge to access Balandra Beach

Due to the pandemic, the authorities established a maximum capacity of 120 individuals to access Balandra Beach a few months ago.

This suggests that you will need to get up early to visit the beach. Hence, your challenge will be to get up very early and be ready at 5 am. This is the time when people are allowed to enter.

If getting up early isn’t your thing, consider trekking as an option. Recent visitors have reported that you can reach this magnificent beach by hiking the mountain trails. From there, you can descend to the beach.

Balandra Travel Tips