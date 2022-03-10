Perfect Spring Break Vacations for Families

Taking a spring break vacation is the ideal opportunity to enjoy the warmer weather while getting away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Cabo San Lucas has long been renowned as one of the best spring break destinations, and while there are plenty of parties and clubs to visit, the city has also become a popular choice for spring break family holidays. There are many activities to choose from here, such as ziplining, snorkeling, and ATVing, but you can also simply spend your days splashing in the pool and making sandcastles on the beach. Whatever you choose to do with your trip, the Cabo San Lucas all inclusive resorts will make you feel utterly pampered and comfortable.

Warm Spring Weather

Change your winter coat for shorts and sandals because the weather in Cabo San Lucas during spring break is warm and pleasant. With bright sky and temperate temperatures, you’ll be able to spend every day exploring the wild and magnificent nature that surrounds the city, taking advantage of all the best things to do in Cabo San Lucas for spring break. Without having to worry about getting rained on or sweating, explore life beneath the sea and the hidden valleys of the mountains. Cabo is one of the favorite spring break destinations because of its wonderful weather.

Outdoor Activities

There’s an outdoor activity waiting for you whether you’re enjoying spring break with your family or traveling with friends. Swimming with dolphins and riding camels are two of the top spring break activities in Cabo San Lucas for families with young children. Older vacationers may like sea sailing or desert ATVing. Many of these tours include transportation to and from all-inclusive resorts in Cabo San Lucas, as well as a convenient meeting point. A day at the beach, on the other hand, is essential to any Cabo San Lucas spring break. Medano Beach, located in front of the top all-inclusive resorts in Cabo San Lucas, is ideal for splashing in the waves, tossing a frisbee, and relaxing with a good book.

Cabo San Lucas Nightlife

Cabo San Lucas is one of the top spring break destinations for travelers eager to party, and no matter how you choose to spend an evening out, you’ll find a range of activities to do for spring break in Cabo San Lucas. Live musicians and DJs play songs all night long in downtown Cabo, and while some bars are packed with people dancing during Cabo San Lucas spring break, there are also other more laid-back venues where you can get a drink while listening to the music.

However, as the night progresses, many visitors begin to wonder, “Is Cabo San Lucas safe?” While the city is well-known for being inviting to guests and safe for travelers, it is best to exercise extra vigilance after dark. If you’ve been drinking, be sure to take an official taxi or Uber back to your resort.

Family-Friendly Spring Break All Inclusive Resorts

Staying at spring break all-inclusive resorts provides travelers with plenty of on-site activities and events, and if you’re traveling with kids, there are a variety of family-friendly options. Villa del Arco Los Cabos is one of the top resorts in Cabo, and their family program offers new and exciting activities every day, ranging from arts and crafts to games and competitions. For adults, there’s a variety of amenities that make it one of the top spring break all inclusive resorts, like the luxury spa, gourmet dining, and evening entertainment.

Is Cabo San Lucas Safe Right Now?

When people ask “Is Cabo San Lucas safe?”, they’re now focusing on health and sanitation. The entire city of Cabo has been working together to keep cases low and implement preventive measures, earning the city the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council. Because there will be more visitors during spring break vacation, it’s important to follow all guidelines and wear a face mask in public. Before visitors from the US or Canada travel home, they’ll be required to get a COVID test. To make this process safe and convenient, most resorts are offering on-site testing, and while the overwhelming majority of results have been negative, they have secure quarantining protocols prepared.

Cabo San Lucas spring break is an exciting time of year as travelers from all around the world flock to the sunny shores, and while there will be plenty of pool parties and festive nightlife, it’s also a safe and fun city for spring break family vacations. No matter what brings you to Los Cabos, the warm weather, outdoor adventures, and all inclusive resorts will make you want to return every year.