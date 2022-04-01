Swimming at Palmilla Beach Cabo

Cabo San Lucas is famous for its tropical beaches that look like the textbook definition of paradise. When you stay at one of the city’s luxury resorts, you’ll wake up in a suite overlooking the sandy shores. However, there are so many beaches in the area to explore. Thus, you won’t want to spend your whole vacation at one spot. To escape the crowds for a swim in the ocean, head to Palmilla Beach Cabo, a gorgeous Blue Flag beach. Here, under a peaceful palapa, you can spend your day reading a good book. Or you can take a walk along the shore before jumping into the Palmilla Beach swimmable waters.

Why Visit Palmilla Beach Cabo?

When the city starts getting busy with tourism, escape to the San Jose del Cabo beaches for a tranquil day. Here, Palmilla Beach is a wide-open stretch of sand dotted with open palapas. With its crescent shape, the water is calm and brilliantly blue, tt’s one of the best swimmable beaches in Cabo. The annual Ironman Triathlon starts and finishes here. It is also a Blue Flag beach. This is an award given to beaches that have educational programs, clean sanitation, and easy access to the public. Palmilla Beach is ideal for a quiet day of laying out under a palapa and swimming in idyllic waters.

Why Aren’t There More Swimmable Beaches in Cabo?

There are many incredibly stunning swimmable beaches in Cabo. However, it’s important to be aware that there are strong currents and waves in some areas. They may make swimming out from shore dangerous. At the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez. Its privileged location creates these rough waters. Because of the Palmilla Beach swimmable waters, it’s one of the most popular San Jose del Cabo beaches.

Where is Palmilla Beach?

Palmilla Beach is right along a quiet stretch of shoreline in between the Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo beaches. Its distance from the city gives it a peaceful seclusion. Because of this, there are few vendors, so you’ll want to bring your own snacks and drinks for the day. Even though it’s surrounded by luxury villas and private resorts, it’s still a popular place that locals love. Especially for fishing many visitors enjoy heading out with local fishermen in this area.

How to Get to Palmilla Beach?

When you look on a map at where Palmilla Beach is, you’ll see that the main highway runs very close to the beach. However, because there’s a residential area between the highway and the beach, hiring a taxi or driving yourself are the easiest options for how to get to Palmilla Beach, and there’s plenty of signage directing you to the public access point. If you follow the signs for where Palmilla Beach is, you’ll typically find plenty of public parking right next to the beach.

Once you get to this Blue Flag beach, the Palmilla Beach swimmable waters are irresistible, and you’ll want to spend your day floating and splashing in the ocean. Here, you’ll be away from crowds of other tourists and busy areas, giving you all the tranquility you need to truly relax. Even though you’ll need a car to get there, spending the day at Palmilla Beach Cabo will make your vacation a true escape to paradise.