The cheese and wine festival returns to Los Cabos

Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas & Golf, will once again host one of the most significant and distinctive gastronomy events of the state of Baja California Sur in recent years, the Cheese and Wine Festival 2022.

On March 12, at 7:00 pm, its ninth edition will take place. It returns revitalized and promises to be one of the year’s top events in this wonderful tourist location. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a wide variety of wines from different regions of Mexico and the world. Also, there will be more than 100 types of regional, national, and international cheeses. They will include: cheeses of various types of milk, semi-soft, semi-hard, and hard cheeses from American, Italian, French, Dutch, German, German, Swiss, and Spanish origin, and, of course, traditional Mexican cheeses.

This festival, considered as one of the most awaited since its creation in 2013, highlights its social work. As in previous editions, it will donate the proceeds of the tickets to the Los Cabos Children’s Foundation. It is a civil association aiming to improving the quality of life of children in Baja California Sur.

Through a magical night with a cause and a lot of fun, Pierre Ouradou, pointed to his first event as the resort’s General Manager.

We embrace the challenge of finding new ways at every level of service to deliver superior experiences to guests. We are confident that people will be as happy as we are to have this Festival back. Let’s remember it is so well known and loved by everyone in Los Cabos society.

Worth mentioning is the underground wine cellar “La Cava Santiago” in the Pitahayas restaurant of the hotel. It has been in operation for almost 25 years and houses over 400 different types of wines from the world’s major manufacturers.