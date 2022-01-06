3 of 6 things to do in Los Cabos in 2022

Los Cabos is undoubtedly one of the destinations that will continue to set trends in 2022. This Mexican paradise has remained in the minds of travelers from Mexico and around the world due to its diverse range of tourist attractions, unrivaled climate, famous golf courses, and, of course, flora and fauna accompanied by breathtaking views.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to travel, Los Cabos is an excellent choice. Here are the first three of six must-do activities to make your stay enjoyable. The following three will be available soon.

El Arco de Los Cabos tour

El Arco is unquestionably the destination’s distinctive feature. It is located at the exact point where the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez meet. This natural attraction, also known as the “Land’s End” has established itself as a must-see when visiting Los Cabos. All you have to do to see it up close is contact the concierge of your resort or approach a service provider in La Marina. La Marina is the starting point for tours to this natural wonder. Take this into consideration when planning your trip.

Play golf on one of its famous courses

Los Cabos enjoys a privileged location that allows the mountains, desert, and sea to coexist harmoniously. They make it an ideal canvas for golf enthusiasts and those looking to get into the sport. Los Cabos is regarded as one of the best golf destinations in Latin America, with 16 open courses. Greg Norman’s golf course is one such example. This course, inspired by the original terrain and with magnificent panoramic views, extends over a versatile surface of 6,590 meters and has a par 72 course from which to appreciate the magnificent waves that ornament the Pacific Ocean.

Whale watching

The fall and winter seasons are ideal for witnessing such a magnificent natural spectacle. Whales swim nearly 19,000 kilometers from the cold Arctic to the warm waters of Baja California, Mexico, to mate and give birth to their calves from December to mid-April. Eight of the world’s eleven known species, including the Minke, Bryde’s, Sei, Humpback, Gray, and Blue whales, visit Mexican coasts. Part of the attraction of this event is that some specimens are curious about the boats that are nearby and give the spectators some jumps and greetings they will never forget. Whale watching is a popular activity on the Baja California peninsula.