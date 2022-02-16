Visiting to Los Cabos with Kids
Mexico is one of the best places to vacation with kids. If you’re looking for somewhere safe with plenty of family activities, head to Cabo San Lucas. This city is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico, and it offers something for every traveler. While it has a reputation for its lively spring break parties, it’s also where couples from around the world come to get married or honeymoon. It’s the perfect spot for a family beach vacation as well. While traveling to Los Cabos with kids may sound daunting, it’s actually pretty simple. Once you’re there, you’ll see that there’s plenty of things to do in Cabo with kids.
Traveling to and Around Los Cabos with Kids
For many families with young children, just getting to Cabo can seem like a challenge. As you’re planning out your journey, be sure to prepare some things to do with kids in the airport. Let them each pack a small bag with coloring books and small toys for the journey. Just make sure they don’t need a battery so that you don’t end up stuck with a broken toy. Once you’re in Cabo, getting around the city and exploring the local Cabo San Lucas attractions with kids is easy.
Throughout the city, you can easily grab a taxi, Uber, or bus. With younger children, taxis and Ubers are usually the easiest mode of transportation. However, taking the local bus gives them a new view of the city. Because of the low cost of getting around, Cabo San Lucas vacation doesn’t have to be expensive. So, it is one of the best places to vacation with kids.
Where to Stay in Cabo San Lucas with Kids
There is another reason why Cabo is one of the best places to vacation with kids. That is the number of family-friendly all-inclusive resorts right on the beach. When you book an all-inclusive resort, you’re also paying for all your meals, drinks, and on-site things to do with kids. For the best family vacation, choose a resort with a safe and fun Kids’ Club. It is a place where kids can play games and make crafts while parents enjoy relaxing by the pool.
When you stay at one of these resorts in Cabo with kids, you can also participate in the daily family activities put on by the entertainment staff. With all these Cabo San Lucas activities for kids and inclusions right at your resort, you’ll have everything you need to create lifelong memories on the best family vacation.
Things to do in Los Cabos with Kids
Throughout the city, there’s a variety of Cabo San Lucas activities for kids. No matter if your kids are nature lovers, ocean explorers, or dare devils. There are plenty of exciting things to do in Cabo with kids.
- Camel Safari: Kids of all ages will love going on a desert safari, especially on a camel. The Outback and Camel Safari is one of the most unique things to do with kids on vacation. tasting. Overall, it’s one of the most popular things to do in Cabo San Lucas with or without kids. Before booking this tour, keep in mind that children must be at least five years old.
- Snorkeling: The wonders of life under the sea are enchanting for kids of all ages. Snorkeling will show them this enchanting world. When you head out to sea, you’ll be able to explore some of the most famous Cabo San Lucas attractions. You name it: Pelican Rock, Neptune’s Finger, or the iconic Cabo Arch.
- Swimming with Dolphins: For kids of all ages, swimming with dolphins is one of the most fun things to do in Cabo San Lucas. Here, you’ll be able to find different encounters for different ages, and even adults will get a thrill out of swimming with these playful and friendly creatures.
- Ziplining: Ziplining is one of the best Cabo San Lucas activities for kids who are already becoming adrenaline junkies and have a need for speed. Here, zipline tours take you out of the city and into the desert canyons of the Baja Peninsula. This area of untouched nature has some of the most strikingly beautiful Cabo San Lucas attractions, and as you soar over the landscape, you’ll feel like you’re truly flying.
