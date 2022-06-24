Ways to Enjoy the Cabo San Lucas Arch

You will find it at the southernmost point of the Baja Peninsula. The ruggedly rising Cabo San Lucas Arch is the city’s most recognizable sight. While you can see Lands End Cabo from Medano Beach, you will want to get a closer look to see the arch. Here is where many of the top Cabo San Lucas activities take you. Each of these activities and excursions in Cabo San Lucas will provide you with the vacation of a lifetime. Meanwhile, they will showcase the majestic splendor of this site. These are among of the most unusual possibilities for a Cabo Arch trip, whether you enjoy swimming or are looking for a special date night.

Sunset Sailing

Couples adore arranging tours in Cabo San Lucas for a date night unlike any other because it is one of the most romantic places in the world with breathtaking views and opulent accommodations. Surely, sailing around Cabo San Lucas is one of the most romantic ideas. On these cruises, the sun sets over the horizon as you lazily cruise around Land’s End Cabo. As you relax on the boat, you will also delight in drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Book a private sailing trip to the Cabo San Lucas Arch if you feel like treating yourself.

View from Below

In front of Lovers Beach by the Cabo Arch, you’ll discover calm seas to explore. Along the greatest beaches in Mexico, the waters are clear and teeming with tropical marine life. Jaques Cousteau called these waters “the world’s aquarium.” Before stopping for snorkeling, the best snorkeling tours in Cabo San Lucas sail around Land’s End. Plan a scuba diving excursion for a bit more adventure. One of the greatest things to do in Cabo San Lucas and an unforgettable experience is to view the Arch of Cabo San Lucas from below the water’s surface.

Paddleboard and Kayak

Kayaking and paddleboarding are two well-liked water sports that you may try out on a Cabo Arch trip. Cabo San Lucas is a sports enthusiast’s delight. The water is often quiet and smooth, similar to the greatest beaches in Mexico. This makes it simple to maintain your balance and paddle around. You can unwind, take it easy, or work out with these activities. You can also paddle over to Lovers Beach for a little rest.

Stroll beneath the arch

Lovers Beach is a quiet and beautiful area at Lands End Cabo by the recognizable arch. Its exclusivity as a boat-only destination when sailing from Cabo San Lucas contributes to its reputation as one of Mexico’s top beaches. Every now and again, the waters recede, allowing the beach to extend under the arch, depending on the tide and the currents. Even though it’s not common, taking a stroll underneath the arch is one of the best things to do in Cabo San Lucas.

A tour to the Cabo Arch will be your biggest adventure during your subsequent holiday. The various options will appeal to all different types of people. Many of these trips include sailing Cabo San Lucas to take in the vista from all different viewpoints.