Mexican destinations abound in Tripadvisor’s best for 2022

Mexico has been a favorite of travelers for a long time now. This is still evident in 2022, when Tripadvisor users have picked Mexican destinations as world-favorites. This year’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best feature both city and beach spots in Mexico.

Popular destinations – World

Dubai, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, is the most popular destination in 2022. Meanwhile, Cancun caught number 3. Here are Tripadvisors’ recommendations for the resort:

Sunny Cancun has much more to offer than its party-town reputation might suggest. Plenty of gorgeous, drama-free family resorts cater to folks who want to experience the tropical Yucatan climate. There are significant Mayan ruins here. For instance, El Rey and the Yamil Lu’um, a crumbling tower of pale gray stone. Learn more about this ancient civilization at the Museo Maya de Cancun. For a literal taste of Mexico, take a tour of the Museo Sensorial del Tequila.

On the same list is Cabo San Lucas, on spot number 7.

Cabo is a well-known destination for both spring breakers and A-list travelers in need of a getaway. It has definite vacation cred. The beaches here range in temperament, from the serene waters of the Sea of Cortez and Playa del Amor to the kickin’ waves of Zippers, a surfing paradise. If you care to romp with locals, head to the coves and rock formations of the Cannery beaches. Kids will have a blast communing with the local animals by swimming with dolphins or taking a camel ride through the Desert Park Natural Reserve.

Related: Playa Gaviota Azul, a natural beauty

Top trending destinations in the world

The trending destinations category is for the locations that showed the greatest year-over-year increase in a combination of positive Tripadvisor traveler reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants and things to do. This list is headed by Mallrca, Spain. Mexico has two representatives: Tulum at number 4…

Mayan ruins tower over the sea in Tulum. The formerly walled city was one of the last to be built by the Mayans, and its archaeological sites are incredibly well preserved. Take a break from the beach to visit El Castillo, the Temple of the Frescoes, and the Temple of the Descending God. Explore an underground river under a canopy of stalactites in the sacred caverns of LabnaHa Eco Park, or dive into Cenote Dos Ojos to snorkel inside of caves in the middle of a forest.

and Playa del Carmen at 14.

Playa del Carmen is one of the top diving destinations in the world, thanks to vibrant sea life and dazzling underwater caverns. On dry land, Playa is a hipper and more modern version of the fishing village it once was. Spend some quality time on the golf course or wave hello to the playful spider monkeys at The Jungle Place sanctuary. Explore the ancient ruins of the Coba Mayan Village. Or get in some quality people-watching as you shop and stroll along 5th Avenue.

Mexican destinations in other categories

Along with its broader categories, Tripadvisor also features favorites in specialty categories. Food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, city lovers, sun seekers, and skiers.

In food lovers, Rome, Italy sits at the top, while Mexico City has number 21.

Rising from the ruins of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, Mexico City offers a unique collision of contemporary city life and historic preservation. World-class museums, restaurants and parks rub shoulders with the remains of several cultures. The nightlife, the shopping and the history make it a must-see regardless of your travel style.

In the Sun seekers categories, three Mexican cities repeat from other categories. Cancun at number 1, cabo San Lucas at 4, and Playa del Carmen at 5.

How the locations are chosen. According to Tripadvisor, the selections honor the locations that are the most popular among their reviewers. The methodology took into account quality and volume of reviews over the period from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021. Ultimately, the goal is to select destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travelers.