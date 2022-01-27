Fake News Ring Extorts Hefty Sums in Jalisco and Nayarit

In the digital landscape, extortion and fraud have a broader audience and less regulation and oversight. New accounts of a broad-reaching and volatile extortion scheme to steal money from companies using false news continues to spread throughout Jalisco and Nayarit in West-Central Mexico.

A new scheme has emerged across the Mexican regions of Jalisco and Nayarit which is targeting businessmen and politicians and costing them millions. Using Facebook accounts and WordPress blogs, scammers are publishing fake news in smear campaigns, and prominent citizens are paying large sums to make the information, however false, disappear.

State authorities in Jalisco and Nayarit have opened a joint investigation to bring the culprits to justice. While fake news is not illegal, officials are making their case based on the extortion crimes, and they are eager to shut down the attempts as soon as possible.

Published reports and official accounts detail the elaborate plans and deft execution which continues to bring the criminals a payday. As false content is posted on websites and social media accounts, the extortionists contact victims and demand large sums of money to remove the information which, in many cases, has reached viral audiences and slanders the victim’s reputation.

New data suggests that there are several culprits involved in the elaborate plan and that victims are contacted via email and phone with details on how to pay for the removal of the false content. While no suspects have yet been identified, a Facebook user has been identified as using the alias, Jho Roberti. The masterminds behind this scheme pose as reputable journalists and publish legitimate articles to build audience trust before sharing the false, often scandalous content and demanding money for its removal.

Victims fall across a large region including Tepic, Bahia de Banderas, and Puerto Vallarta, prompting the partnership between Jalisco and Nayarit to end the scheme which is spreading throughout West-Central Mexico. Officers spearheading the case have requested face-to-face meetings with journalists and news outlets throughout the region to rule out legitimate news sources and suss out the fake news perpetrator.

The mastermind behind these attacks incorporates professional articles in the style of popular news outlets and incorporates altered pictures, Facebook posts, and a simple WordPress website to propagate false and damaging news stories. Officers received formal complaints from victims who described the virtual assailant’s process, from publication to demand for payment.

Each reported news story has been published under a different false moniker, and once the fake content is available online, the victim is contacted by a man introducing himself as a member of the team that published the content. He offers to delete the articles or cease posting additional content if the victim pays the requested amount. In the following days, the victim receives a phone call and private messages from anonymous personal Facebook accounts, often without profile pictures.

Victims who refuse to cooperate receive additional threats via phone and Facebook, ever more aggressive until payment is made. While the stories are often completely false, the reputation damage is not easily reversed, and public figures often succumb to the culprit’s demands for payment, simply to avoid exposure to bad press. Mexico has legislation in place which provides for open speech and free journalistic exercise, and it is mandatory to offer the right of reply to any accused person identified in a publication. This allows subjects to counter any slanderous or false accusations with an editorial reply, free of charge, within the publication—newspaper, website, magazine, or news channel.

The extortion exercises do not comply with the law and give victims no attempt to clear their name, instead demanding payment to remove the information. Officials have identified a link between JHO Roberti and Valentino Viola who continue to publish false information, and their online audience reach is increasing daily. Both accounts use emotionally charged articles and sensationalism to grow their followings.

In a bid to further legitimize their profiles, the pseudo-journalists perpetuating the crime have added connections with well-known figures, trusted journalist, and high-profile content creators throughout the region to legitimize their profiles and amplify their efforts. To date, efforts to identify the users of the JHO Roberti and Valentino Viola Facebook Profiles have been unsuccessful, despite support from legitimate journalists, politicians, citizens, and news outlets. There is no record of a person using either name attending public press conferences, government meetings, or public events.

Nayarit Fiscalía General de la República officials believe the individuals behind the scheme could have links to an established Mexican cartel or hijacking ring. While this is a bold claim, officials purport to have collected substantial evidence supporting this theory. Victims’ accounts reveal suspicious persons outside their homes or offices prior to or during the extortion activity. These activities mimic the strategies used by NARCO gangs in Mexico who track their enemies and victims by assigning “hawks” who follow, observe, and report their victims’ activity. With the threat of new, dangerous gang activity possibly linked to these extortion attempts, agents in Jalisco and Nayarit are ramping up their efforts to catch those responsible.

The Fiscalia of Nayarit have released new information on the case and indicated that a male voice introduces himself as a representative of the Roberti News website. The website, linked to the personal profile of JHO Roberti, which shares the same account picture as Valentino Viola, is not an established media outlet, despite the caller’s claims. Officials point to a lack of streaming content or live format and field coverage as indicators of the site’s illegitimacy. No interviews are provided, and there are no cited sources or identified authors for most articles. Using Facebook to share statuses and link to the WordPress website, the JHO Roberts profile claims exclusive reports from secret sources.

Further evidence points to a lack of journalistic affiliation as Roberti News is not a member of any journalistic guild and possesses no editorial team or direct engagement with its audience. The collective evidence points away from legitimate journalists and suggests a group of organized criminals with new sourcing methods for large sums of money. The damage has already been done, and prior to reporting the crime, multiple businessmen and companies answered the extortion demands and paid large sums to remove false and disreputable information from the public eye. No less than seven victims have come forward in the past ten months, prompting an official investigation.

Local officials have unofficially disclosed information indicating that the perpetrators blend accurate but sensitive or intimate private information about their victims with factual fabrications about public wrongdoings, prompting victims to answer their demands. The personal details reveal a valid security threat caused by those following victims to collect information.

In a search for Valentino Viola, officers examined an internal database which uncovered an Italian citizen by that name who has been missing from Jalisco since 2016. Before his disappearance, Valentino reported to authorities that his documents had been stolen. The Italian Embassy is now involved in an effort to locate and identify the missing citizen and hopefully bring new evidence in the case. Authorities maintain the case is ongoing and are requesting locals immediately report any suspicious correspondence. They strongly urge citizens to abstain from paying the demanded funds and contact law enforcement immediately.