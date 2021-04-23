Vallarta Tribune to become Tribune Travel

For over 22 years, Vallarta Tribune has been providing weekly information on tourist life in the Puerto Vallarta – Bahía de Banderas area. The web page, formerly a printed weekly, deals with important social and national issues within Mexico with a focus on the foreign community and visitors.

Due to the transition towards digital media and the globalization it entails, Vallarta Tribune will completely migrate to the web to become a portal for the traveler planning to visit Mexico, especially for those considering Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and Riviera Maya.

This idea is reflected in the new name: Tribune Travel identifies us as a relevant information site for foreign tourists. Tribune Travel‘s main goal is to become the most sought-after information portal by English-speaking tourists.