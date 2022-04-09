 AquaAdore PV had a spectacular opening | Tribune Travel
aquaadore facade puerto vallarta
Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit

AquaAdore PV had a spectacular opening

By Paco Morás
55

AquaAdore PV had a successful fashion parade to celebrate the official opening of its physical store. From very early on Friday April 1 activity started at 217 on Juarez Street in downtown Puerto Vallarta. Models started to dress for the catwalk. Photographers set up their cameras and lights. The DJ got his playlists ready.

At 6:00 pm the runway opened on the second floor of AquaAdore PV. To the beat of music, models walked down sporting the creations of the 2022 line by AquaAdore’s designers. One-piece suits, bikinis, sarongs, sunglasses and headwear were some of the clothing attendants had the opportunity to admire.

model in swimsuit on AquaAdore swimsuit

AquaAdore PV is the brand’s first physical shop in Mexico. With presence online and shops in USA, the brand offers four different lines:

AquaAdore: top-quality swimsuits and beachwear for men, women and children. No matter your body type, you will look spectacular in the bikinis, one-piece suits and sarongs of exclusive designs. For men, speedo-type suits, trunks and shirts with unique patterns. And for the youngsters in the family, the cutest combinations.

AquaAdore interior

PV Stars: if you are an artist, dancer or singer, this line is for you. Although you can admire several samples in the store, personalization and custom-made is their forte. Their creations especially made for you will make you look spectacular on the stage. Do not miss them!

You may also like: The Malecon of Puerto Vallarta, a great place to visit

Línea Pride: The LGBTQ+ community has now THE place to shop for the most stylish wear to look fantastic on the beach or at the pool. The designs are thought to be shown off on the best occasions and the great events.

male model on AquaAdore runway

4paws: clothes and accessories line for pets. Your family’s furry members will look so gallant with garments planned for them: suits, dresses, ribbons and hats are some of the options they offer you.

Fadia Darden and Marc Aguilar, founders of AquaAdore PV, emphazise the local character of the boutique. Although some of the materials are imported, all the creations are manufactured in Puerto Vallarta. Thus, they generate jobs for the community. Also, the boutique chips in the economic reactivation of the city center.

Fadia Darden with models in AquaAdore
Fadia Darden, Director of AquaAdore, with her models after the runway

 

Now you know it, visit AquaAdore PV and admire their exclusive creations.

 

AquaAdore

Swimsuits and beachwear

217 Juárez Street, Downtown

aquaadoreme.com

info@aquaadoreme.com

322 296 1744

AquaAdore logo

 

Paco Morás 22 posts 0 comments

A language specialist, Paco is passionate for literature, music and tourism. He has worked as a writer, translator and editor for electronic and printed media.

