Tourists visiting Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay have a habit of attending the farmers markets with local and national vendors. Art and Market Marina Vallarta is one of the most important tianguis in the area. Every Thursday from 6:00 to 10:00 in the evening, this market sets up along the whole Marina Vallarta boardwalk.

Art & Market Marina Vallarta is nine years old. It shows art, crafts, apparel, and food that match the expectations of domestic and international tourists while adhering to all sanitary norms. Walking through it, you may take in the wonderful sea scenery and admire the yachts and boats.

You can also visit the bars, restaurants and other businesses in Marina Vallarta that always offer excellent options.

You will find desserts, gluten-free bread, handmade ice cream, table wines, and craft beer at this tianguis. Additionally, there will be rich Mexican and international cuisine, and local crafts from Jalisco, Nayarit, and other Mexican states. Jewelry, home decorations, and stunning and astounding masterpieces in unique oil and watercolor paintings are present too. Blankets, curtains, and, of course, clothing for the entire family for the cold season.

Joe Clothing’s t-shirts, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, stand out among these creations. They are 100% Indian combed cotton t-shirts of the highest quality. Their softness and resistance will surprise you. They will not shrink or become a baggy garment.

These t-shirts are the creationof cartoonist IvAngeles Cartoon. His designs are of 2 styles: digital pointillism, and doodle art.

With astonishing artistic detail, the digital pointillism designs are artistic renditions of faces of Mexican and international history icons. On the back, the creator assembles these faces with amusing settings based on the nature of the character. All of them are screen printed and of Mexican pop culture inspiration. T-shirts from Joe Clothing are artistic, entertaining, and unique.

The creator literally “piles up” drawings, caricatures, and doodles of fictitious and old characters to create the doodle art designs. He takes from the 1970s and 1980s fashion and blends it with Puerto Vallarta’s present pop culture. They’re a hit with everyone! In Mexico, this drawing technique is distinctive. As a result, you will receive unique clothing that are also entertaining and beautiful, making them great as mementos.

So now you know, come and visit the Art & Market Marina Vallarta and enjoy all its charms.