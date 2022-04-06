While the Puerto Vallarta food scene has grown to include cuisine from around the world, authentic Mexican tacos are still the highlight of any vacation here. The best taco spots in Puerto Vallarta range from local Mexican street tacos stands to fresh seafood grills on the beach. As you search for the best tacos in Puerto Vallarta, you’ll find a range of savory options, like carne asada and al pastor tacos. Stroll through the cobblestone streets of downtown. You’ll find plenty of good taco places everywhere you look. But, if you want a guide, join one of the local food tours that will show you how and where to order.

Fresh Fish Tacos on the Beach

Some of the best tacos in Puerto Vallarta come straight from the sea. If you’re craving fish tacos, head down to the beach. El Patron and Seafood Market at Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta serve a variety of taco Mexican food options. Their fresh fish, shrimp, and octopus options are ideal for your beach vacation. For more seafood options, Marisma Fish Taco and Joe Jack’s Fish Shack serve some of the best tacos in Puerto Vallarta right in downtown. As you explore further from the city and visit some of the local fishing villages, you’ll find plenty of good taco places where you can bury your feet in the sand while sinking your teeth into fresh fish.

Authentic Mexican Tacos on the Streets of Downtown

Mexican street tacos are one of the country’s most iconic meals. Almost every corner in Puerto Vallarta has several good taco places. Street taco stands usually start to fire up their grills around 5pm, and they’ll serve authentic Mexican tacos all night long. Both locals and visitors satisfy their cravings for juicy, al pastor tacos at El Carboncito. However, to discover more hidden gems off the beaten path, book a Puerto Vallarta food tour. Guided by locals, you’ll discover some of the best places to eat in Puerto Vallarta. Then, you’ll be able to head back to these spots for Mexican street tacos over and over throughout your stay.

Best Taco Spots in Puerto Vallarta for Vegans and Vegetarians

Most taco Mexican food menus are loaded with pork, steak, chicken, and fish. Because Puerto Vallarta is such a diverse city, there are plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians. At most street taco stands, you can order plain vegetable tacos or simple quesadillas. For more creative Puerto Vallarta food, head to The Green Place, Planeta Vegetariano, or Vegetariano Mary. The Green Place specializes in homemade vegan cheese and unique meat-free dishes. The other two are both buffet restaurants where you’ll find a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes. With these options, you won’t be missing out on sampling authentic taco Mexican food dishes during your vacation. Even non-vegetarians will be surprised by how filling and savory these meals are.

No matter what you’re craving, you’ll be able to find a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta serving exactly what you want. On a Mexican beach vacation, it’s tempting to eat tacos every single day. With the variety of tacos and restaurants, you’ll be able to sample something new every day, from fresh fish tacos to marinated al pastor pork tacos. Try something new with lighter and healthier vegetarian tacos or eating at more local street taco stands. Thus, you will certainly make your vacation one to remember.