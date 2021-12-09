Birria: everything you need to know

Birria is a traditional dish from Jalisco that was originally prepared with only goat meat. The preparation is completely unique, and the best part is that it is a very versatile dish, as you can eat it alone, as a stew, or in tacos. is there much much to ask for? Visiting Jalisco is akin to eating delicious food, as this delicacy shows

However, you can find Mexican birria in many parts of the country. It is It is one of the many delectable traditional Mexican dishes you can put inside a taco and enjoy at any time. If you are a Mexican food enthusiast, you will love to know the origin of birria.

Jalisco is the birthplace of birria

Birria is a mash-up of flavors and cultures that arose during the conquest. It was the result of the massive reproduction of goats, or chivos as Mexicans call them. According to legend, the goats wreaked havoc on the land and crops. As a result, the Spaniards decided to hand them over to the indigenous people. As a result, they developed shredded meat dishes with a very rich aroma and flavor.

According to another version, Mrs. Felicitas de Romero y Orendain published a compilation of Mexican recipes of mestizo origin between 1818 and 1828, which included this exquisite recipe.

The distinctive earth oven

The earth oven was one of their slow cooking methods. They placed a clay bowl in a pit with hot stones, covered it with maguey leaves, and placed the goat meat right on top of it, then covered the bowl and cooked for up to five hours.

What is birria like?

Although the original recipe calls for goat meat, the recipe’s evolution has provided us with more options. You can also make with chicken, pork, or beef. There are even restaurants that serve birria made from a variety of cuts and types of meat. You’ll usually find it served with onion, parsley, lemon, and corn tortillas.

You can have it on its own or as a component of a stew. You can also drain the sauce and use it to make tacos. Actually, any way you like it is fine, but don’t forget the spice! It is prepared with a sauce flavored with bell pepper, garlic, ginger, thyme, oregano, sesame, tomato, cloves, and cumin. It also has a chili paste made with ancho chili, guajillo chili, cascabel chili, and vinegar.