Changing Lives holds its third edition

On March 14th, the third edition of “Changing Lives” took place. “Changing Lives” is a charity event organized by several organizations. Their main objective is to aid Puerto Vallarta’s most vulnerable communities. Edison Rodriguez’s American English Tree and Víctor Vera’s Brigada Mano en Mano are the groups that have joined forces to make a bigger effect.

The restaurant El Rio BBQ Bar was the wonderful host for more than 400 guests. Everybody enjoyed an amazing atmosphere and extraordinary food.

You may also like: How to be a real hero with blood donation

Club Vallarta, Refugio infantil Santa Esperanza, Abuelos de Puerto Vallarta, Pasitos de Luz, DIF Puerto Vallarta were among the civil organizations that received financial and in-kind assistance. Also, they received scholarships to study English.

Among the sponsors we could see real estate companies, hospitals, media, laboratories, insurance agents, craft stores, supplement shops and more, making it an event full of fun and cause.

Finally, they invite us to join them in this noble activity. It is altering lives in a positive way day by day, particularly by restoring hope to the children.