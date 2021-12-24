Christmas Cultural Exhibition at Los Arcos

The director of Vallarta Institute of Culture, Luis Escoto Martinez, announced that during these winter holidays, the “Christmas Cultural Exhibition” program, which began on December 22 and concludes on Monday, December 26, will be held at the Aquiles Serdán open air theater, better known as Los Arcos del Malecón.

“An exhibition with mariachis, mimes, impersonators, singers, and, most importantly, great fun for your family and all of our tourists who come to see us year after year.”

The festival begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m., allowing families to enjoy the show. He also announced that a mascot costume contest inspired by the Christmas festivities will be held.

On New Year’s Eve, December 31, there will also be artistic performances in the agora at the beginning of the Malecon, with many surprises. The fireworks will be lit later by the Major.

The ornate lights, bells, poinsettias, and other allegories for Christmas and New Year’s Eve were missed in these festivities, and the streets of Juarez, Morelos, Olas Altas, plaza, and kiosk now look sad without the usual color.

“I’m not sure about that part,” Director Escoto said, “but next year I promise to collaborate and see how we can decorate, so that our downtown will look more beautiful in every festivity.”