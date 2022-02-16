There are three tests used to diagnose a Covid-19 infection. Two of them are helpful to detect current infection and a third one to detect past infections. Today, we will talk about Covid-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

The Covid-19 Antigen Test and the Covid-19 PCR Test detect if an individual currently has a coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Antibody Test detects if a person has had a Covid-19 infection in the past.

Covid Rapid Antigen Test

An antigen test is a laboratory diagnostic test that looks for specific proteins on the surface of a virus. Therefore, if the test finds these proteins, we can infer that the virus is present.

A Covid-19 Antigen Test looks for a Covid-19 protein that is always present on the virus’ surface. Therefore, if the test detects this Covid protein, we can infer that the virus is active and present. Moreover, we can imply that there is a current coronavirus infection.

Antigen tests have a number of strengths. First, they are very easy to use. They also produce results quickly, typically in less than 15 minutes. Another benefit is that these tests can be relatively inexpensive.

Antigen tests do have some drawbacks. Depending on the situation, they can be less accurate than PCR tests. When a person is symptomatic or has a lot of virus in their system, antigen tests are very accurate. However, when a person is in the early stages of infection, not a lot of virus is in the nose and throat. So, antigen tests can miss early cases of Covid-19. It’s also during this stage that a person has no symptoms, so they are more likely to be unaware they carry the infection.

Covid PCR Test

PCR means polymerase chain reaction. It’s a test to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus if you have the virus at the time of the test. The test could also detect fragments of the virus even after you are no longer infected.

The PCR test for Covid-19 is a molecular test that analyzes your upper respiratory specimen, looking for genetic material of SARS-CoV-2. PCR technology is used to amplify small amounts of RNA into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which is replicated until SARS-CoV-2 becomes detectable if present. The PCR test has been the gold standard test for diagnosing Covid-19 since authorized for use in February 2020. It’s accurate and reliable.

However, PCR tests have some weaknesses too. They require a skilled laboratory technician and special equipment to run them, and the amplification process can take an hour or more from start to finish. Usually only large, centralized testing facilities – like hospital labs – can conduct many PCR tests at a time. And finally, they aren’t so cheap.

Where to get your Covid-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit

In Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, Covid-19 antigen testing is available at a variety of testing clinics, hospitals, and laboratories. Most importantly, we recommend that you consider the following crucial factors while choosing your testing location:

Location: Pick a convenient location that is nearby and simple to access.

Delivery time: Keep in mind that your swab sample must be obtained no later than 72 hours before your flight, if you need it for traveling. As a result, we advise you to choose a testing center that can offer your findings as quickly as possible.

Approved Covid Antigen Tests: In Mexico, there are only five currently licensed Covid-19 antigen tests. Thus, make certain that the laboratory you choose carries an approved antigen assay in its testing.

CMQ Hospital Locations

Getting your PCR Test in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit at CMQ Hospitals is always fast and easy. Here is how it works:

Select from one of our three locations:

If you are in Downtown Puerto Vallarta, Hospital CMQ City Center is the closest choice. Make your appointment at 322 223 1919.

If you live or are staying in the Hotel Zone, Marina Vallarta, Fluvial Vallarta or 5 de Diciembre, Hospital CMQ Premiere is near you. Call 322 226 6500 for appointments.

If you live in Northern Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerias, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, or Punta de Mita, Hospital CMQ Riviera Nayarit is the most easily accessible alternative. Make your appointment at 329 298 0717.

Please come 15 minutes before your appointment time.

A face mask is required. Please keep one covering both your mouth and nose on at all times.

Make your payment: You will pay when you arrive. You have two payment options, cash or credit card.

Lab sample collection: Our lab technician will collect your Covid-19 PCR test sample.

Results delivery time: If you come by before 9:00 a.m., your PCR Test results will be on in 36 – 48 hours. The Antigen Test will be ready within the next 4 to 5 hours in nay case.

Finally, our laboratory team will email you your official lab findings.