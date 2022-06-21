La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs recognizes La Casona Restaurant

La Casona Restaurant at Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit received a top restaurant prize from La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international gastronomic society based on Paris. As a result, it has earned its deserved place in this illustrious international guild.

To be a member of La Chaine des Rotisseurs, it is essential to share the following values:

Preserve the fellowship and the pleasure of fine cuisine.

Promote excellence in all activity areas.

Encourage the development of young chefs and sommeliers around the world.

Hold national and international competitions to showcase emerging talent.

Be one of the key factors in knowledge transmission.

Provide international support and help those most in need.

Promote training in the food and beverage industry.

History of La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dates back from 1248, from the time of King Louis IX of France. Originally, it was the guild of the “Ayeurs” or goose roasters. In 1590, the guild started to include the preparation of other meat and poultry and adopted the name Rôtisseurs.

The French Revolution brought an end to the guilds. It was until 1950 that a group of cuisine enthusiasts re-created the association under the name of La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. In 1963, sommeliers came into the association through the Ordre Mondial des Gourmets Degustateurs. It is the La Chaine des Rotisseurs section specialized on wines, spirits, liqueurs, and traditional drinks. Thus, in addition to chefs and cooks, sommeliers became part of this prestigious association.

Nowadays, La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is an International Gastronomy Association with 25,000 members in over 80 countries. It brings together foodies who share similar ideals about quality, great cuisine, culinary arts support, and the delights of fine dining.

Award for La Casona Restaurant

La Casona features a lengthy history as one of Nuevo Vallarta’s greatest restaurants. It has always maintained the highest levels of quality and service. In addition to the chef and sous chef’s talent and extensive understanding of the culinary arts, the cooks, waiters, and bartenders are well-versed in fine dining etiquette.

Diners spend a delightful time at this luxurious restaurant. Every detail creates a warm and beautiful ambiance. From the moment you walk inside the restaurant, you see the amazing wine cellar with a large selection of wines. At La Casona, some of the world’s best wine brands are for you to imbibe.

The environment is ideal to focus on nothing but the gastronomic experience that you are living. You may be seated inside its carpeted dining hall listening to music from its grand piano. Or you can spend the soiree on its outdoor patio in front of a giant fountain. Because that is exactly what the La Casona restaurant provides: a feast for the senses.

You may see the chef cook Kobe beef cuts, the fish of the day, or any other specialties from your table. Perhaps the bartender will steal the show by concocting exotic cocktails with top-shelf spirits right in front of your eyes. All these elements contribute to La Casona’s status as one of Nuevo Vallarta’s greatest restaurants.

As a result, La Chaine des Rotisseurs has decided to bestow the “La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Certificate” on La Casona. This award is granted to restaurants that uphold their high standards of amazing cuisine while also spreading the highest degree of culinary knowledge.

The general manager of Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit received the coveted La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs prize. Prestigious French chef Thierry Blouet delivered it in front of important members of the association. This is yet another recognition to the high level of La Casona Restaurant.

To immerse yourself in a La Casona experience, call 322 226 9700 to book your table.