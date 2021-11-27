La Cruz Farmers Markets, don’t miss them!

Its official name is Huanacaxtle Market, but everybody knows it as La Cruz Farmers Market. Working since 2010, this commercial space creates every year a very special environment in this little town on the beaches of Banderas Bay, a weekly event during winter season. There is a newer one in the vicinity too, the Tianguis Artesenal. For all practical purposes, they work as one.

The market starts the first week of November. Producers and sellers from the states of Jalisco and Nayarit gather in this place to offer their products. Organizers have made sure that those attending are true original producers rather than resellers. Thus, they encourage direct trade and keep reasonable prices for the final customers.

Here you will find the most varied articles, from homemade food such as bread, jams, organic coffee and honey, yoghurt, farm eggs, organic fruits and vegetables and prepared foods you can eat on site or ask for the go, to artworks, hand-made clothing, wooden crafts, leather goods, artisan jewelry, embroidery, artisan soaps and shampoos, natural oils, recycled material ornaments and many more objects.

Along the day you will also find artists and bands performing different kinds of music. La Cruz Farmers Market is then a happening you cannot miss. A space for fun and coexistence that allows us to help everyone. The income for the area rental is donated to different non-profit civil organizations in the bay.

So now you know, La Cruz farmers Market is on every Sunday for everyone to enjoy.