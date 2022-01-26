Quaint and beautiful Bucerias

Bucerias is a small and quaint town, yet full of life and activity for all tastes. It has a traditional plaza framed by the Bay of Banderas and its church. Also, Bucerias boasts one of the longest uninterrupted beach strips in the entire Bay. Originally known as Santa Julia de las Tablas, it obtained its current name in the 1930’s. It was then registered as a settlement with the just-created legal form of ejido.

The name Bucerias comes from the predominant activity in those years. Many of its inhabitants practiced diving –buceo- as a sport and fishing form. According to some historians, before the Spanish arrival the area where Bucerías is now was the sacred burial grounds of Tintoc, the legendary native town located on the valley inland.

Today, Bucerías is an enchanting town with the spirit of a traditional Mexican town. It features the unmissable cobblestone streets, brightly colored homes with enormous wooden doors and an overall feeling of tranquility. It presents striking similarities with the Puerto Vallarta of a few years ago. A blooming music and plastic arts scene mixes with excellent restaurants. The proverbial friendliness of the people wraps it all. The patron saint is Nuestra Señora de la Paz (Our Lady of Peace), with a grand celebration on the 24th.

Reaching Bucerias by car will take you no longer than 30 minutes (12.5 miles or 20 km) from the Puerto Vallarta airport. Young surfers and retired businessmen alike have found in Bucerias a spot to share the beauty of life and a beachfront paradise.