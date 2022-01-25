The beach, a beauty salon for skin

Some people are fortunate enough to live or vacation near the coast. Many spend long hours at the beach, exposing themselves to the sun and all that entails for their skin. This is why, during the warmest hours of the day, protection and umbrellas are required. Despite this, the beach functions as an outdoor beauty salon for skin. It provides a plethora of benefits, which we will discuss.

The benefits of sea water for our skin are numerous. It is a potent skin regenerator due to its high mineral concentration, particularly iodine. Besides, it aids in the removal of pollutants from the skin as well as the prevention of skin infections. It will also assist us in keeping our batteries charged with energy by regulating the body’s electrolyte levels.

The sea muds, another of the items available in this outdoor beauty salon, offer a great mineral contribution. Many beaches have muds that have a great renewing and moisturizing effect when applied to the skin because they include natural ingredients and minerals that help us improve the state of the skin by enhancing its elasticity and the fixation of liquids in its cells. As a result, we can boost our hydration in a natural way while relaxing.

Beach sand is another ally that will help us to present a better condition. It is a fine powder and free of impurities. Being a marine product, its mineral contribution is high as in the previous cases. The sand is famous for being a fine substance whose grains are one of the best exfoliants available.

It will assist us in removing dead skin cells and other impurities that accumulate over time, causing the skin to age faster and seem dull and lifeless. One of the nicest treatments we can undertake at the beach is to have exfoliation massages with sea sand all over our bodies and faces.

It is important to keep in mind that the beach can be one of the best places to take care of our skin. The only thing we should avoid is prolonged exposure to the sun during the hours when it is strongest. The effects of this uncontrolled exposure can bring us many future problems in addition to being one of the culprits of premature skin aging.