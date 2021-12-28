TierraLuna announces new events
TierraLuna Village, the open-air commercial center concept located within the Garza Blanca Preserve complex, announces its new events schedules.
The new happenings include a bohemian night, a traditional Mexican fiesta, a taco night with grilled meat, and a Latin night.
Every soiree features live music, food, and beverages.
The full list is as follows:
Bohemian Night
Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Music: bohemian music with in-house Cuban artists
Food: Not available
Beverages: Bar with drinks sale
Fiesta Mexicana
Tuesdays
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Music: Folkloric Ballet and Mariachi
Food: Kermess style, $945 pesos for adults, $475 pesos for children
Beverages: Bar with drinks sale
Latin Night
Sundays
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Music: Cuban band playing salsa, merengue, and bachata
Food: Kermess style, pay what you eat
Beverages: Bar with drinks sale
Taco Night
Thursday December 30, Friday January 7 & 14
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Music: Rock band
Food: Grill style, $945 pesos for adults, $475 pesos for children
Beverages: Bar with drinks sale
Every night is an opportunity to enjoy a ride on the one-of-a-kind carousel, made especially for TierraLuna.
TierraLuna is located on the 7.5 km mark on the road to Barra de Navidad, inside the Garza Blanca Preserve complex.
