Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit

TierraLuna announces new events

By Tribune Travel
129

TierraLuna Village, the open-air commercial center concept located within the Garza Blanca Preserve complex, announces its new events schedules.

The new happenings include a bohemian night, a traditional Mexican fiesta, a taco night with grilled meat, and a Latin night.

Every soiree features live music, food, and beverages.

The full list is as follows:

Bohemian Night

Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Music: bohemian music with in-house Cuban artists

Food: Not available

Beverages: Bar with drinks sale

Bohemian Night TierraLuna

Fiesta Mexicana

Tuesdays

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Music: Folkloric Ballet and Mariachi

Food: Kermess style, $945 pesos for adults, $475 pesos for children

Beverages: Bar with drinks sale

Fiesta Mexicana TierraLuna

Latin Night

Sundays

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Music: Cuban band playing salsa, merengue, and bachata

Food: Kermess style, pay what you eat

Beverages: Bar with drinks sale

Noche Latina TierraLuna

Taco Night

Thursday December 30, Friday January 7 & 14

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Music: Rock band

Food: Grill style, $945 pesos for adults, $475 pesos for children

Beverages: Bar with drinks sale

 
Read more about TierraLuna: Spectacular pre-opening by TierraLuna

Every night is an opportunity to enjoy a ride on the one-of-a-kind carousel, made especially for TierraLuna.

TierraLuna is located on the 7.5 km mark on the road to Barra de Navidad, inside the Garza Blanca Preserve complex.

 

Spectacular pre-opening by TierraLuna

