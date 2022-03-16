Rituals and Traditions for Spring Equinox

As the Spring Equinox 2021 approaches, the natural world begins to shift and change. You’ll most certainly notice indications of new life and longer days. Also, you may find yourself wondering, “what is the Spring Equinox?” ” For millennia, people have observed and celebrated traditions for Spring Equinox through various rituals and celebrations. Today, science has advanced to the point that we can predict exactly when the equinox will occur.

What is the Spring Equinox?

The earth is naturally tilted at 23.5°, and this angle is parallel to the sun twice a year. Thus, neither pole is leaning more towards it than the other. This occurrence, known as the equinox, lasts about a 12-hour day throughout the earth. It happens in both the fall and spring. The north pole will begin to tilt closer towards the sun after the Spring Equinox, resulting in longer days and milder weather in the northern hemisphere. Scientists have been able to pinpoint the exact minute when the earth’s tilt will reach this point. The spring equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 11:33 EDT am on Sunday, March 20.

Mexican Traditions for Spring Equinox

Ancient Mexican Spring Equinox rites took place at pyramids. The Mayan civilisation discovered that as the sun sank squarely in the west, the pyramid’s stairway resembled a moving serpent at Chichen Itza. People would congregate at the summit of other pyramids to be closer to the skies. Today, people will assemble in these locations to celebrate the Spring Equinox.

Indian Spring Equinox Celebration

The Holi festival in India is a colorful celebration of the arrival of spring. People take to the streets and parks all day, tossing dried dyes and colored water at neighbors, friends, and passersby, painting them vibrant hues. Holi is a happy community celebration for the entrance of spring, regardless of whether you are rich or poor, old or young.

Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling

Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling is an interesting, if not dangerous, tradition. A roll of cheese is granted a one-second head start in a sprint down Cooper’s Hill in this competition in England. Participants compete to be the first to capture the cheese and reach the bottom. The winner gets to retain the wheel of cheese, and while it’s a foolish competition, it’s a pleasant way to start the season.

Japan’s Shunbun no Hi Spring Equinox Celebration

The traditions surrounding the Japanese Spring Equinox revolve around honoring ancestors. The Buddah is said to be able to help souls cross into Nirvana when the day is balanced between dark and light on the equinox. Therefore, Shunbun no Hi is a day when families clean graves and present flowers and food to ancestors.

As the Spring Equinox 2021 approaches, you’ll notice indications of fresh life all throughout the natural world, and for ages, societies all over the world have celebrated the prospect of warmer weather and longer days. Spend the day outside on March 20 to take advantage of the longer days and warmer temperatures.