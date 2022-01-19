Playa Gaviota Azul, a natural beauty

Playa Gaviota Azul is a unique beach. It is located south of Punta Cancun and offers unique features and benefits not found on any other beach. Firstly, we have the name, which relates to the bright turquoise color of the water. Then, the second advantage is that it has a gentle surge, which allows you to enjoy the water without taking any risks. You can also engage in activities such as surfing and paddle boarding at the same time. Last but not least, there’s the youthful vibe. The music and the party never stop here, which is why it is the preferred hangout for young Cancun visitors.

Another aspect of Playa Gaviota Azul is that there are numerous entertainment options nearby. Restaurants, craft markets, shopping malls, and the best nightclubs in town can all be found here. This beach, located in the Hotel Zone, is always at the top of visitors’ lists of things to do and see in Cancun.

The gorgeous turquoise color of the shore makes it an outstanding photo opportunity. Instagrammers and influencers frequently take selfies here to capture the essence of the Mexican Caribbean.

Playa Gaviota Azul is without a doubt one of Cancun’s nicest beaches. Despite the fact that Playa Gaviota Azul does not have a Blue Flag, the scenery, the environment, accessibility, and the convenience of having all of the amenities that a tourist would require all put it in the top 5 of Cancun’s and Mexico’s best beaches.

Playa Gaviota Azul is known for its cleanliness and security. It is common to encounter police officers enforcing public order at the public access to Playa Gaviota Azul. At sunset, their numbers increase, and they stay until nightfall. A lifeguard stands at the beach’s edge, ensuring that bathers are safe and that no problems arise.

Where to eat at Playa Gaviota Azul

On or off the beach, there are numerous food options. The Mandala Beach Club is a good place to go if you want to rent a bed or an umbrella and chairs. Plaza Forum includes eateries with oceanfront terraces if you’re searching for a more substantial lunch.

The supermarket is a few blocks north of the Playa Gaviota Azul access, where you may get food and drinks if you want to save money or don’t like what the local beachfront eateries have to offer.

Is Playa Gaviota Azul appropriate for kids? It is, of course. Between March and April, the partying ramps up, but the rest of the year, the beach is a family-friendly environment. Beach balls and sand castles abound.