5 new technologies you now find in hotels

The hotel industry is only one of the many that need to invest in innovative technology. Hotels aim to regain the trust of their customers by providing an alternative to the usual practice in the industry. Here are five new technologies used by hotels all over the world. They aim to facing the challenges of the “new normal” behavior of guests.

Contactless Check-In/Check-Out and Keyless Room Entry

Guests in the hotels may check in and check out contactless through their smartphones. Also, guests may enter the room keyless through a mobile app. This not only promotes health safety but also contributes to the environment by reducing the use of plastic keycards.

Touchless Digital Menu System for Restaurants and Hotels

Part of the new normal is the new touchless digital restaurant menu system that allows restaurant guests to simply scan a tableside QR code or NFC tag to view the restaurant’s menu on their mobile device.

Virtual TV Remote Control

We all know hotel TV remotes are an contamination risk. They are used by multiple people over a short time and are difficult to sanitize. The Virtual Remote Control allows guests to simply use their devices to scan a QR code from their room TV. This launches a web-based remote control on their phone or tablet.

Pool & Beach Reserved Seating

The Solay Mobile App provides a means for hotel guests to reserve poolside & beachside loungers through their mobile devices. The Solay App removes the hassle, stress & uncertainty of unreserved poolside and beachside seating from the guest experience.

Medical Grade Air Purifier

Molekule’s proprietary technology, Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) is an innovative technology. It utilizes free radicals—the same radicals used to destroy cancer cells—to break down pollutants at a molecular level. These pollutants include bacteria, mold, viruses, and allergens. By using nanotechnology, PECO is able to destroy pollutants 1000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

We hope these technologies excite you to continue patronizing hotels and restaurants!