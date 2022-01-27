Cabo’s longest lazy river is coming

Visitors frequently go to Los Cabos for whale watching, hiking, surfing, and, of course, fun in the sun. Whatever lures travelers to this gorgeous Mexican resort, those who stay at Villa La Valencia will have a new attraction to keep them occupied: Cabo’s longest lazy river.

This lazy river, which stretches for 1,148 feet, also serves as an infinity pool with views of the Sea of Cortez. If guests ever get away from the pool, they’ll discover other places to unwind, such as the beachfront infinity pool, the adults-only pool, or one of the four Jacuzzis. The resort also offers a hydrotherapy circuit, which is ideal for unwinding before a treatment.

Villa La Valencia is located on El Tule beach between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. With the Sea of Cortez right at their doorstep, guests can grab kayaks, paddle boards, snorkels, and boogie boards from the resort to explore the water.

Villa La Valencia, which is set to open on February 15, will be one of Los Cabos’ newest premium resorts. Aside from these notable water elements, the resort welcomes guests with 308 single- and multi-bedroom suites, the majority of which provide views of the Sea of Cortez.

You may also like: Tafer Hotels & Resorts Keeps Betting On Mexico

Villa La Valencia will also have an all-inclusive option, though guests can also opt for a more traditional, à la carte booking. With either choice, guests will have access to five bars and four dining venues, including Latitude 23.5, where the main focuses are high-quality steak and locally sourced ingredients, and poolside restaurant Coralle.

Villa La Valencia will also offer an all-inclusive option, as well as a more conventional, à la carte arrangement. Guests will have access to five bars and four eating locations, including Latitude 23.5, which focuses on high-quality steak and locally sourced ingredients, and Coralle, a poolside restaurant.

You can learn more about this brand-new resort at villalavalencia.com