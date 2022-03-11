San José del Cabo: A Charming Town

Some of the best Cabo San Lucas tourist attractions are the smaller towns and villages that line the coast of the Baja Peninsula or are tucked back into the mountains. There are so many historic and unique places near Cabo San Lucas. Visiting some of these towns and villages will expose you to more of the local culture. It will also add a touch of adventure to your vacation. Of all the towns to visit near Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo is one of the closest and most popular options. Since the cities are only 30 minutes apart, travelers can easily take a day trip here to discover all the beauty and things to do in San José del Cabo.

What’s the Weather Like?

Because the two towns are so close to each other, San José del Cabo weather is the same as that in Cabo San Lucas. During the summers, the afternoons are sunny and warm. However, in the winter, San José del Cabo weather cools off, and you’ll likely want a light jacket in the mornings and evenings. While the fall might bring some brief rain showers, the days are overall pleasant and warm.

How to Get from Cabo San Lucas to San José del Cabo

To travel like a local to places near Cabo San Lucas, you can catch the local bus along the main road. Because the two towns are so closely connected, a bus to San José del Cabo will pass every 15 minutes. For more independence in getting to the different towns to visit near Cabo San Lucas, many visitors opt to rent a car. The drive to San José del Cabo is straight and simple. You can also hire a taxi or call an Uber to get you quickly and directly to the best places to go in Cabo.

Things to do in San José del Cabo

San José del Cabo Mexico is perhaps most famous for its local art scene. The Gallery District is full of local artists, and wandering between galleries is one of the top things to do in San José del Cabo. If you’re visiting between November and June, the best time to check out the galleries is on Thursday evenings when they stay open later for the San José del Cabo Art Walk, one of the most popular Cabo San Lucas tourist attractions and a time when galleries invite artists to give talks and musicians to perform.

Some of the other best places near Cabo San Lucas in San José del Cabo are the popular Baja Brewing Company and the San José Estuary. After hiking through the estuary, cool off with a locally brewed beer and walk around the charming streets of the town.

San José del Cabo Beaches

The beaches are the main Cabo San Lucas tourist attractions. In San José del Cabo, you’ll find gorgeous spots to lay out and swim. Two of the most popular San José del Cabo beaches are Playa Palmilla and Zippers. If you’re looking for a quiet spot to relax, Playa Palmilla is one of the best places to go in Cabo. Bring a towel and snorkeling gear for a relaxing day, and from the shores of this crescent-shaped cove, you can even spot humpbacks during whale season.

However, if you’re up for an adventure and a chance to hang ten, Zippers is one of the San José del Cabo beaches that is ideal for surfing. Officially known as Coast Azul, this popular surf break hosts competitions throughout the year, and to get into the action, you can rent a board at Costa Azul Surf Shop.

There are so many towns to visit near Cabo San Lucas, each offering a different taste of the local culture and unique attractions. San José del Cabo Mexico is just 30 minutes north of Cabo San Lucas, but it’s not just popular because it’s quick and easy to get to. It’s one of the best places to go in Cabo because of its vibrant art scene, stunning beaches, and local charm.