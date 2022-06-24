Know your Mexican drinks

You are probably familiar with foods like enchiladas and tacos. Also, there are some real Mexican cocktails to go along with these meals. Mexican food is well-known throughout the world. What beverages are typical in Mexico? There are some Mexican drinks that may come to mind at once. However, there are others that are less frequently available outside of Mexico. Add these well-known Mexican drinks to your dinner for a greater taste of the local way of life. No matter if you are vacationing and seeking for new drinks to try in Mexico or just cooking at home.

Tequila

While most people may identify tequila with shots, there is actually a rich culture behind it. Tequila is by far one of the most popular drinks in Mexico. Tequila manufacture is subject to stringent guidelines, just like authentic French champagne. It must be originally from one of five states: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, or Nayarit. Thay must come from the blue agave plant. Tequila is present in many traditional Mexican beverages. But there are several different kinds, including blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo. Each of them has through a different aging procedure.

Mezcal

Mezcal is tequila’s less well-known cousin. Lately, It has become a distinctive Mexican beverage on menus all over the world thanks to creative mixologists. A number of agave plants can be used to produce mezcal. However, the roasting procedure is what really sets it apart from tequila. The agave is burned for several days in earthen pits over hot rocks to make mezcal. Thus, mezcal obtains a unique smokey flavor.

Margaritas

While blended margaritas have come to be associated with beach holidays, the genuine Mexican beverages are a little different nowadays. You can make them with various fruits and syrups. Combine blanco tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur to make a straightforward and classic margarita. Pour it over ice into a glass with a salt rim and a dash of simple syrup to balance it out.

Micheladas

Micheladas are a drink to try in Mexico that you are less likely to discover elsewhere. Mexican beers, particularly Corona, are some of the most popular in the world. Micheladas, a beer-based cocktail, are comparable to Bloody Marys. They are a popular drink during the day, especially with seafood. Also, they are believed to be a hangover cure. You can purchase prepackaged mixes for this drink if you wish to try. Or you may go for an authentic experience that you can customize to your preferences. You will, need clamato juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, spicy sauce, and a traditional Mexican lager.

Carajillo

Do you need just one more drink after dinner before the evening is over? If so, carajillos are the answer. They are incredibly easy to make. Serve your coffee hot or over ice after adding a shot of Licor 43.