Hospiten Puerto Vallarta activates a free colon cancer screening campaign

The healthcare organization advocates early detection of this type of cancer. It can be treated in 90% of instances if detected early. Thus, it is launching a free colon cancer screening campaign.

On the commemorationof World Colon Cancer Day, Hospiten Puerto Vallarta is launching a free test campaign. They aim at raising awareness of the disease’s frequency. Also, it emphasizes the significance of early detection in order to treat it.

According to experts, over 90% of instances of colon and rectal cancer may be treated if caught early enough before the disease progressed. This is the third most prevalent cancer in men and the second most common cancer in women. Changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, anemia, and abdominal pain are the most prevalent symptoms. Unfortunately, they appear when the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.

Hospiten Medical Center invites everybody for a free fecal occult blood test.

You may also like: How to be a real hero with blood donation

Thus, anyone over the age of 50 – or 40 if there is a family history – who wishes to participate in the program can schedule an appointment. You can do it by phone or at the Hospiten Puerto Vallarta reception desk during the month of March 2022.

This is a campaign by Hospiten to remind the public of the significance of visiting a doctor and having one of the two basic tests available to detect it early, the colonoscopy and the fecal occult blood test. Their results depend on the patient’s age and medical history. A traditional colonoscopy should be conducted if the fecal occult blood test is positive.

With 50 years of expertise, the Hospiten Group is an international healthcare network dedicated to offering the finest quality service. Under the Clinic Assist brand, it operates twenty private medical-hospital centers in Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Panama, as well as more than one hundred outpatient medical locations. Hospiten sees about 1,700,000 patients per year from all around the world and employs over 5,000 people.

Facebook: Hospiten México

Appointments: 322 226 2080