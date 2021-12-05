Riviera Farmers Market, a place to be

Nuevo Vallarta is one of the most beautiful and safe paradisiacal beach tourist destinations in the Riviera Nayarit. And it has the Riviera Farmers Market!

Its beautiful and glamorous hotels, the local fauna you can find, its houses and condominiums with the highest capital gain, Its businesses such as bars and restaurants that shelter the fun and stay of its visitors, Its streets and avenues are full of life, color, and tranquillity. The areas for walking, running, or cycling make it an excellent place to stay.

Furthermore, a plus for its visitors is one of the most important tourist markets in the area: Riviera Farmers Market.

This 8-year-old open-air market features 170 vendors who are completely dedicated to offering the best service to their customers. It provides tourists with one-of-a-kind experiences reflecting the friendliness of Mexican commerce.

Come every Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm. You will find a pleasant space to start your day complying with all health protocols. You can come by car, as it has free parking. Or you can also reach it as part of your morning walk or bike ride, as it is located behind the Nuevo Vallarta Business Center. And if your pet comes with you, it will also be welcome at this pet friendly market.

Allow yourself to be pampered upon arrival with a good massage and delicious breakfasts with an incredible variety of international food. You will start with nutritious natural juices and will continue with gastronomic delights. All nationalities are present: Argentine, Spanish, Indian, Thai, Italian, Uruguayan, French, and, of course, traditional Mexican. Finish with delectable gourmet desserts or Mexican ice cream, accompanied by freshly brewed coffee. There are plenty of places for you and your companions to enjoy these culinary delights at the market. Meanwhile, listen to live music that will lift your spirits and make you laugh.

You can also stock your weekly shopping at this market, which sells fresh local produce ranging from fruits and vegetables to dairy products, gluten-free bread, canned foods, honey, ground coffee or coffee beans, eggs, granola, and fresh fish.

And what better way to digest the food than by visiting all the stalls that make up the rest of the stores in the market. They are ideal for souvenirs, gifts for family and friends. And of course, for you to show them off while touring all the corners of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

There are artisans from Nayarit, Jalisco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Guerrero, among other places. Specialists in the main Mexican cultures’ handicrafts, handmade jewelry, footwear and accessories, genuine leather goods, Mexican souvenirs for friends and family, Mexican toys, paintings and decorative paintings, hats and caps, local brand clothing for the whole family, original t-shirts with artistic and fun designs exclusive in Mexican pop fashion, and all of them will serve you fraternally, making you feel the shelter of our merchants.

You will take quality, attention, variety, assortment, taste, price, friendship.

You will take the Riviera Nayarit with you!